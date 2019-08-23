Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Value Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Holding by $733,039; Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stock Price Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35M, up from 12.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 924,469 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2,479 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196,000, down from 15,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 67,656 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares to 618,476 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,717 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 22,285 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 1.21M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Co accumulated 2.20M shares. 58,916 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 84,910 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 10,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 207,142 shares. First Financial In holds 0.02% or 629 shares. Int invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 73,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 5,582 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 0.87% or 46,685 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl accumulated 31,098 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 50,717 shares to 178,265 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 29,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank holds 4,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Keybank National Association Oh reported 89,270 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 108 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Swiss Bancshares holds 76,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 4,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 7,977 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 75,237 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 146,336 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 204,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Partnervest Advisory Limited Co stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 30 shares.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 14.59 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.