Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Position; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $21.49 Million as Stock Declined

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 2.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 808,479 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bollard stated it has 385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aspen Invest Management Inc reported 0.19% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Atria Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 12,079 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited reported 16.63 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl reported 3.11M shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,595 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 56,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 111,865 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 13,013 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 932,752 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 34,140 shares. Andra Ap owns 48,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 32,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 550 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,575 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 21,301 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,747 are owned by Bollard Grp Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The New York-based Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 307,139 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 11,175 shares. The New York-based Zimmer Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.72% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 0.11% or 8,201 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corp has 1.49% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 141,625 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,417 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).