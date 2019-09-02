Targa Res (TRGP) Stake Maintained by Peconic Partners Llc; Kingfisher Capital Stake in Dominion Resources (D) Has Upped by $317,604 as Share Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Daiwa Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Financial Architects reported 206 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 608,215 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 101,952 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 256,629 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 350 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Focused Wealth reported 2,565 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 42,869 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 0.01% or 3,686 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,688 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 1,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 309,418 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.78 million are held by Millennium Limited Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.57M shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Comm has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 207,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 304,365 are held by Westwood Gru. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).