Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined While Peconic Partners Upped Its Stake; Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) as Stock Value Declined

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp analyzed 1.11M shares as the company's stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company's stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 103,905 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 44,315 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 117,803 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 6,324 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 710 shares. 580,090 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Lp. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 22,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0.08% or 1.31 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0.1% or 15,378 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 192,012 shares. Pinnacle Lc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 73,074 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,601 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability holds 5.02 million shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 314 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 25,250 shares stake.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

