Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $9.26 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Decreased Its Position by $520,533

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42M, up from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 15,902 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,921 were reported by Strs Ohio. Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated accumulated 76,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 74,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diversified stated it has 9,393 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brinker Inc owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 10,784 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 1.05 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 13,691 shares. Advsr Management Ltd holds 0.59% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 223,852 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 7,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 900,545 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.87% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57M shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $128.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

