Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Its Position by $61.45 Million as Market Value Declined; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) Has Lowered by $27.60 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 251,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 434,583 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 388,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 901,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.52 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 44,051 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clean Harbors, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock – Zacks.com” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 33,863 shares to 278,839 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 5,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Guggenheim Ltd holds 0% or 4,699 shares in its portfolio. 679,103 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Brown Advisory has 3,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 14,940 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 15,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 32,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 59 are held by Gemmer Asset. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 2,526 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Stifel holds 6,062 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,835 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,600 are owned by Oberweis Asset Management. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 44,838 shares.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 29.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 207 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 19,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 149,490 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Axa has 28,630 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). North Star Inv has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,302 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 34,606 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,285 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Zimmer Prtnrs Lp reported 0.72% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Llc holds 26,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 13.39 million shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.