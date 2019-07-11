Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Heronetta Management LP Raised Its Position by $1.15 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose While Academy Capital Management Decreased by $724,775 Its Position

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,188 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, down from 364,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 5.11 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 896,676 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 916,660 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,019 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 174,485 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 194,375 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak reported 29,095 shares stake. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0.08% stake. Veritable LP reported 126,666 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.31% stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitchell Mngmt holds 0.52% or 27,243 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.41% or 192.55 million shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 26,721 shares. Northeast Management stated it has 11,126 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.