Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Trimmed Stake

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 16,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 224,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.49 million, down from 241,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 10.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35 million, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.02M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 215,751 shares to 35,791 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) by 770,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 135,434 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 24,259 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Limited Co invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0% or 19,248 shares. 298,374 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 2,747 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 8,208 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 44,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 13.15 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 693,806 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 307,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 8,624 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares to 290,910 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

