Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Upped Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 601,572 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, up from 586,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 12,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.41M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Prtnrs Llc has invested 4.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Puzo Michael J owns 95,932 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca owns 206,857 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 25,552 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,980 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,340 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,500 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,195 shares. 5,960 are owned by Davenport & Company Ltd Liability. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.63M shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 78,005 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electricite De France (ECIFY) by 531,565 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap (IWR) by 14,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,107 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $148.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp holds 2,222 shares. Oakworth reported 28 shares. Shanda Asset Management reported 48,600 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 84,910 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 97 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability. Eagle Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 446,690 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 10,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,638 are held by Hilton Management Limited Liability Company. 28,300 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 1.30M shares.