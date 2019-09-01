Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Raised Its Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 997,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 446,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49M shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares to 61,778 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,603 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,310 were reported by Westwood Group. Alliancebernstein LP reported 400,781 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 835,568 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.54% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 4,976 were accumulated by Martin & Tn. Addenda invested in 0.2% or 15,031 shares. 778,507 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability reported 4,141 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited owns 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 169,775 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al stated it has 17,115 shares. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Quaker Cap Investments Ltd has 0.69% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fincl Engines Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 19,331 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 190 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Is Finally Changing Its Tune on Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TEVA, FDX, NFLX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.19% or 332,094 shares. North Star Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,302 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 207,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 3,875 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 13,691 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,855 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 43,184 shares. Income Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 601,572 shares. Starr Incorporated stated it has 1.38% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brown Advisory accumulated 13,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 250 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 19,842 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 15,568 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares to 80,143 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 340,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).