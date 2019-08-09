Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $634,494; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $1.61 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 223,852 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 208,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 1.83 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 332,226 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners prices $450M of senior notes due 2026 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer: Q2 Earnings Takeaways – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 11,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 119,914 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 479,866 were reported by Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Co. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 42,999 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,340 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 2.03 million shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 117,000 shares. 3.11 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,789 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 19,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 20,500 were accumulated by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 34,659 shares to 9,841 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 113,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,389 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).