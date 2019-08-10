Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined While Heronetta Management LP Has Lifted Position; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $319,732

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability owns 541,959 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 32,693 shares. 138,287 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Oppenheimer & holds 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 112,631 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.08% or 13,751 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19,380 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Covington Capital Management stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 545,519 are held by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,216 shares. Barnett invested in 0.04% or 942 shares. St James Invest Limited stated it has 644,150 shares. Ww Asset Management reported 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stoneridge Invest Prns Lc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 2,554 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 100,575 shares. Bard stated it has 29,127 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 20,313 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% or 4.55 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 264,313 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 2.40M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tortoise Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13.15 million shares. Secor Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kbc Grp Nv owns 71,531 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 307,139 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,524 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.