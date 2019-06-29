Targa Res (TRGP) Share Price Declined While Heronetta Management LP Has Increased Its Position; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Decreased Position by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.10M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 10,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,648 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 91,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44,455 shares to 142,865 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

