Targa Res (TRGP) Position Has Increased by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc; Df Dent & Co Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, up from 63,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49M shares traded or 53.74% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.22 million shares to 240,311 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 60,868 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roosevelt Inv has 18,098 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest reported 59,997 shares stake. 4,660 are held by Capital Investment Counsel. Dock Street Asset Management has 10.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,819 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 7,900 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackrock Inc reported 25.67 million shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 186 shares. Archon Partners Ltd owns 13,983 shares. Moreover, Tikvah Ltd Liability Corp has 15.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Botty Invsts Ltd Company invested in 6.13% or 11,516 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 238 shares. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Company owns 666 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 31,098 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 391,300 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 54,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,076 were accumulated by Essex Investment Limited Liability Com. Cipher Cap Lp reported 90,065 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1,855 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc holds 19,842 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Ltd Com holds 5.09% or 5.08 million shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.2% or 7.08M shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 19,248 shares. Texas-based Rr Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 11.81% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

