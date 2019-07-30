Targa Res (TRGP) Position Boosted by Cushing Asset Management Lp; Kestrel Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) as Stock Value Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2205.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 3.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 471,388 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 204,890 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 22,874 shares. North Star Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). The Texas-based Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.2% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 1.31 million shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 250,358 shares. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 13,642 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 67,988 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 53,859 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.3% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 18,951 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 135 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 19,260 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 925 shares. Invesco has 2.14M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru has 1.46 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K POTLATCHDELTIC CORP For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Preliminary Results of Special Dividend Shareholder Election – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.