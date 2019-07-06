Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Maintained by Peconic Partners Llc; De Burlo Group Decreased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $5.73 Million as Shares Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 112,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $151.46 million activity. Another trade for 210,000 shares valued at $26.97 million was made by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 63,700 shares to 187,300 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 5,090 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,740 shares. 115,293 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability. New York-based Chemung Canal has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cardinal Cap Management holds 1.77% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 47,678 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has 11,505 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr reported 123,936 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 12,750 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,400 shares. Bollard Group Limited Company owns 341,014 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Liability accumulated 4,750 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.17% or 15,099 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 101,676 shares. 813,824 are owned by D E Shaw Company.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.