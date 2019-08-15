Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Held by Heronetta Management Lp; Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Stock Price Declined While Boston Advisors Decreased Its Position

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 3.40M shares traded or 51.78% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 109,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 12,924 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 122,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,475 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13,321 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Citigroup Inc has 361,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 200,446 shares. Moreover, Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has 0.1% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 5,123 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 878,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.31M are held by Raymond James. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7.08M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% or 141,625 shares in its portfolio. Cv Starr & stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 173,753 are owned by Sei Invs Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 117,803 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company holds 109,202 shares. Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 15,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 12,925 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 700 shares. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication, a Korea-based fund reported 88,808 shares. Country National Bank holds 0% or 693 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 36,134 shares. Monetary Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,500 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 46,805 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.13% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated reported 22,288 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Com (NYSE:DKS) by 24,675 shares to 90,524 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 16,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares valued at $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G on Tuesday, August 6.