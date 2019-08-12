Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Raised Stake by $1.15 Million; Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake Lifted by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 644,643 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 400,988 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Immunomedics Becomes Oversold (IMMU) – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptive Biotechnologies to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO RJ Tesi Presents at Cambridge Healthcare Institute’s 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.94 million are held by Alkeon Capital Management Ltd Llc. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 10,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). American Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 14,695 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Co owns 645,516 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Prudential stated it has 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). United Svcs Automobile Association has 134,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 19,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 72,840 shares in its portfolio. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability invested in 800,000 shares or 4.16% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,750 was made by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 298,374 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 3.46M shares or 4.87% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 10,746 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 405,000 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 7,879 shares. Qs Invsts Limited invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 5.08 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 249,046 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 3,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 188,522 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Neuberger Berman Lc reported 5.02M shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.