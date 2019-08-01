Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Increased Holding; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $356,600 Its Holding

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 2.41 million shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 309.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 5.19M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 959,455 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0.09% or 59,426 shares. 130,000 were reported by Cna Fincl Corp. Martin Investment Limited Liability reported 122,251 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 9,531 shares. 24,709 are owned by Condor Cap Mgmt. Highbridge Management Lc holds 98,500 shares. Becker Management Incorporated accumulated 12,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 151,132 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 401,193 shares. Paloma Prtn Company reported 79,268 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Gru has 730,725 shares. Natl Asset stated it has 4,135 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers invested in 14,262 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 9,559 shares to 88 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 51,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,733 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.