Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $40.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Marchex (MCHX) by $3.24 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 997,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 446,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 1.08M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 104,862 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Product Partners Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1,656 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 26,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 151,200 were reported by Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Paw Capital holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.03M shares. 871,376 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). 850,854 are owned by S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 365,540 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 98,467 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 1.86 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Citigroup holds 60,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.41M are owned by Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $321,506 activity.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 267,664 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $73.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 432,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & Company reported 2,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 250 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 550 shares. Miles invested in 22,237 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp invested in 580,090 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 10,784 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13.15 million shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 49,653 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pnc Fincl Group reported 33,243 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.88M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 44,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio.