Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $40.91 Million; Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) as Valuation Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 997,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 446,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 68,297 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 6.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 616,565 shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares to 113,334 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 15,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 588,054 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call).