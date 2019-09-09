Targa Res (TRGP) Holder Ares Management Lowered Its Position; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding Boosted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 6,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 355,218 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, up from 348,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 295,302 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 112,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 51,887 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 164,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.53 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Cheapest Pot Stocks on the Market Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 23,392 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 760 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd holds 11,300 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). House Limited Liability Com has 221,170 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 13,917 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 5,765 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 30,704 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 4,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.42% or 8,219 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,920 shares to 422,754 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,089 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 11,442 were reported by Gideon Cap Advsr. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 34,606 shares. 1,053 are owned by Ftb Advsr Inc. Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 13.39 million shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lpl Finance Lc accumulated 31,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 391,300 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd has 223,852 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.