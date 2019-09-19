Targa Res Com (TRGP) Shareholder Penbrook Management Increased Holding by $395,850; Sasol LTD (SSL) Stake Held by Arga Investment Management Lp

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 1.55 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 151.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 524,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 872,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67 million, up from 347,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 132,496 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Solbe1 Election Right Results; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Mining Production Hit Following Fatalities; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO CAN CONTINUE UNTIL TRANSACTION UNWINDS IN SEPT; 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT FOR CRUDE `FOR QUITE SOME TIME’; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – Big energy users oppose South Africa’s proposed carbon tax law; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 81,913 shares to 62,287 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,460 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rr Advsrs Limited Com owns 2.76M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 9,363 shares. Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13,640 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 2 shares. 746,300 were reported by Swiss Financial Bank. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 15,378 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.31% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gould Asset Ltd Ca holds 0.11% or 7,573 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 87,113 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 13,709 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 53 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc invested in 0.03% or 871,320 shares.

