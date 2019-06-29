Targa Res Com (TRGP) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Upped Stake; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $15.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1099.47. About 360,682 shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 299,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,386 shares. 2,211 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 1,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Conning holds 0.03% or 994 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 157,004 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associate has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hemenway Lc has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Invesco accumulated 0.14% or 408,746 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,714 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 24,953 shares. Carderock Cap Management owns 780 shares. Natixis holds 0.2% or 31,645 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin accumulated 38,204 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 12.59 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 54,322 shares to 16,442 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,663 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX).