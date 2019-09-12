Targa Res Com (TRGP) Position Has Upped by Penbrook Management Llc; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $3.15 Million

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 554,007 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 49,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 180,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 230,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 375,313 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 141,675 shares stake. Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 0.03% or 1,656 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 8,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reik & Ltd Company holds 3.04% or 174,363 shares. Coatue Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 41,729 shares. 41,691 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Maverick Ltd has 0.06% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 67,370 shares. 148,128 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Phocas Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 106,363 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 33,329 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.68% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,264 shares. 157,167 were reported by Stifel. 21,030 were reported by Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) by 7,600 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (Call) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com accumulated 124 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 77,490 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 13,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Comm has invested 0.34% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 2.35% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 34,278 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 1,053 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 24,019 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 717,046 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.62M shares. Bollard Group Ltd Co invested in 2,748 shares. 10,746 are owned by Cibc Asset Inc. Mcf Advsr Lc invested in 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 72,926 shares.

