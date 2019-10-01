Targa Res Com (TRGP) Holder Penbrook Management Boosted Position; Oneok New Com (OKE) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Boosted Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 890,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.30 million, up from 859,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 321,842 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 285,852 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo Inc Com (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 145,925 shares to 924,132 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pgt Inc Com (NASDAQ:PGTI).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why Oneok (OKE) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 63,448 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.88 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 17,440 shares. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,469 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% or 44.32M shares. Andra Ap owns 67,400 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,970 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 11,884 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 699,407 shares. Peoples Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.23M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 71,852 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 717,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 10,938 shares. First Manhattan invested in 19,712 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 865,906 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 34,606 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 62 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 34,190 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.03% or 9,620 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,723 shares. Ares Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,887 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 61,965 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.