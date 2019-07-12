Tarena Intl (TEDU) Share Value Declined While Dalton Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $592,240; Sq Advisors Lowered Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $209.35 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 504,079 shares traded or 842.01% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59 million, down from 8.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 576,016 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

