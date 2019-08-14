Tarena Intl (TEDU) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Its Holding by $326,500 as Shares Declined; Reilly Financial Advisors Upped Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $11.06 Million as Shares Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 1.97 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION; 20/04/2018 – The art of CEOing — After fruitless talks, a bid from Vas and plenty of patience, AveXis CEO Sean Nolan slowly reeled in an $8.7B deal $AVXS $NVS and “Company B”; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene Therapy Company; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – Novartis receives EU approval for biosimilar Zessly; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 65,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.33% . The hedge fund held 596,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 531,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 144,561 shares traded. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 81.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M

