Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

As Education & Training Services businesses, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 China Online Education Group 6 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tarena International Inc. and China Online Education Group.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27% China Online Education Group 0.00% 41% -37.8%

Liquidity

Tarena International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, China Online Education Group which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tarena International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Online Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Tarena International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of China Online Education Group are owned by institutional investors. About 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.24% of China Online Education Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% China Online Education Group -7.98% -23.69% -2.4% -25.9% -44.19% -22%

For the past year Tarena International Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Online Education Group.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.