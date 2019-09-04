Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.75 N/A 0.38 13.33

Table 1 highlights Tarena International Inc. and China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Tarena International Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tarena International Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival China Distance Education Holdings Limited is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Tarena International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tarena International Inc. and China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Tarena International Inc.’s upside potential is 410.26% at a $5.97 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Tarena International Inc. shares and 27% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares. About 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58%

For the past year China Distance Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Tarena International Inc.

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tarena International Inc.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.