Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Touches $1.26 Low on Jul, 13; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT)

The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) reached all time low today, Jul, 13 and still has $1.15 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $56.07 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.15 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.05M less. The stock decreased 9.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 718,083 shares traded or 1013.03% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS

Among 3 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ubiquiti Networks had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 11 report. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. See Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86 New Target: $103 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $99 New Target: $120 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $67 New Target: $75 Maintain

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The companyÂ’s service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. It has a 29.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $129.97. About 229,461 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,000 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 6,887 were accumulated by Schroder Invest. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 400 shares. 3,411 were reported by Paloma Mngmt Communication. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8.26% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 65 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 3,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14.46% or 156,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $56.07 million. It offers education courses in 12 information technology subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom tutoring, and online learning modules. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang.

