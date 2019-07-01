Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Reaches $2.28 Low on Jul, 1; M Holdings Securities Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 49.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 4,428 shares with $495,000 value, down from 8,708 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 1.50 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante

The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) reached all time low today, Jul, 1 and still has $2.10 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $121.02 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.68M less. The stock decreased 8.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 38,326 shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 0.06% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.5% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smithfield Com reported 2,126 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 493 shares. 286,664 are held by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company. Hamel Assoc stated it has 54,511 shares. Ims Capital holds 2,366 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 12,466 shares. Fiduciary has 9,066 shares. 194,060 are held by Nomura Asset Management Limited. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 163,482 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Cadence Capital Limited Co has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability Co holds 2.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 106,120 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.30 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 22,305 shares to 78,583 valued at $22.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 58,538 shares and now owns 105,818 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $121.02 million. It offers education courses in 12 information technology subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom tutoring, and online learning modules. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang.

