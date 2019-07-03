Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) Reaches $2.18 Yearly Low; Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. ASH’s SI was 2.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 884,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)’s short sellers to cover ASH’s short positions. The SI to Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s float is 4.15%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 142,197 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 1.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.50; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND TO ISSUE OFFERING MATERIALS FOR DIVESTITURES THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND INC. BOARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11% TO $0.25/SHR; 16/03/2018 Ashland Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.06, EST. 87C; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Board Approves New $1B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Butanediol Plant in Germany, Related Merchant I&S Products

The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.07 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.18 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $115.71M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $2.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.79M less. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 51,271 shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 56.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 68.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Fruth Inv Management accumulated 3,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) or 133 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,606 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0.06% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 93,300 shares. Bruce & Comm owns 0.38% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 25,000 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 106 shares.

