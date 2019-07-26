Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Sunlands Technology Group 3 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Tarena International Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tarena International Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27% Sunlands Technology Group 0.00% 0% -26.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Sunlands Technology Group’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sunlands Technology Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tarena International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tarena International Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Tarena International Inc. is $5.97, with potential upside of 298.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tarena International Inc. and Sunlands Technology Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.8% and 69.5%. Tarena International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. 1.39% -18.1% -30.87% -51.76% -56.19% -30.32% Sunlands Technology Group -1.02% -13.61% -43.85% -28.78% -70.68% -3.95%

For the past year Sunlands Technology Group has weaker performance than Tarena International Inc.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tarena International Inc.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.