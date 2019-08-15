Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Tarena International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tarena International Inc. has 34.04% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Tarena International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50.00% -27.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tarena International Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tarena International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

$5.97 is the consensus price target of Tarena International Inc., with a potential upside of 447.71%. The potential upside of the rivals is -10.19%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Tarena International Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tarena International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Tarena International Inc. has -74.76% weaker performance while Tarena International Inc.’s peers have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Tarena International Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tarena International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tarena International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Tarena International Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tarena International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tarena International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tarena International Inc.’s peers beat Tarena International Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.