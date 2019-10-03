Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Comparison side by side

As Education & Training Services companies, Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 1 6.31 25.71M -1.57 0.00 GP Strategies Corporation 13 1.18 12.63M 0.45 35.06

Table 1 demonstrates Tarena International Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tarena International Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 2,174,942,898.23% -50% -27% GP Strategies Corporation 97,004,608.29% 4% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Tarena International Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, GP Strategies Corporation’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tarena International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, GP Strategies Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. GP Strategies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tarena International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tarena International Inc. and GP Strategies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 88.2%. Insiders held 34.04% of Tarena International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are GP Strategies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. -7.02% -32.91% -68.33% -76.27% -81.47% -74.76% GP Strategies Corporation -1.98% 1.73% 26.03% 5.73% -13.46% 25.93%

For the past year Tarena International Inc. has -74.76% weaker performance while GP Strategies Corporation has 25.93% stronger performance.

Summary

GP Strategies Corporation beats Tarena International Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, such as lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries, as well as provides customer relationship assessment on marketing strategy and connects with their customers. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as the government agencies; and enterprise resource planning product training services. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.