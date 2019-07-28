Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 56.05

Table 1 demonstrates Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International Inc. 0.00% -50% -27% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. Its rival Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tarena International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tarena International Inc.’s upside potential is 300.67% at a $5.97 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.8% of Tarena International Inc. shares and 13.9% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares. About 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tarena International Inc. 1.39% -18.1% -30.87% -51.76% -56.19% -30.32% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -8.58% 8.67% 3.9% -51.59% -68.72% -13.45%

For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has weaker performance than Tarena International Inc.

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tarena International Inc.

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.