Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tarena International Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|56.05
Table 1 demonstrates Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tarena International Inc.
|0.00%
|-50%
|-27%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tarena International Inc. Its rival Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tarena International Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Tarena International Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tarena International Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Tarena International Inc.’s upside potential is 300.67% at a $5.97 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.8% of Tarena International Inc. shares and 13.9% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares. About 34.04% of Tarena International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tarena International Inc.
|1.39%
|-18.1%
|-30.87%
|-51.76%
|-56.19%
|-30.32%
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|-8.58%
|8.67%
|3.9%
|-51.59%
|-68.72%
|-13.45%
For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has weaker performance than Tarena International Inc.
Summary
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tarena International Inc.
Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through part-time and full-time classes in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers education courses in 12 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, iOS, Big Data, Web front-end development, Linux and network engineering, and VR/AR; and 3 non-IT subjects comprising digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs, including Tongcheng, Tongmei, and Tongchuang. As of December 31, 2016, it delivers professional education lectures through a network of 145 directly managed learning centers in 46 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.
