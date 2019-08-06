Tarbox Group Trimmed Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $420,334; Market Valuation Declined; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holding Held by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63M, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 590,936 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 2.03 million shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 67,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp reported 7,731 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.38% stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). California-based Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Company has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 1.62M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 201,510 shares. Moreover, Paloma Management Co has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 6,700 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 28,260 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 15,869 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 3.23M shares to 190,703 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods to Develop Midtown One in Tampa – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Sells $54.5 Million of Non-Core Buildings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 29, 2019.