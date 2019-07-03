Tarbox Group Stake in Realty Income (O) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 91.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 32,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 35,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 881,125 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited holds 4.31% or 448,622 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc accumulated 12,721 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,755 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Invest Holding Inc accumulated 539,389 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 20.21M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 2.24M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 2.25% or 198,556 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.58% or 87,456 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ent Finance Service Corp owns 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,813 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 181,910 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 6.17 million shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 49,464 shares to 59,695 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 23,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Asset Management One Limited reported 0.33% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 10,489 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 10,708 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 305,082 shares. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,561 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern owns 5.20 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 7,791 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4.46 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 1.24M shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtn has invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Benedict Advsrs reported 21,844 shares stake.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Safe Bet On European Equities – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.