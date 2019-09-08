Tarbox Group Position in Realty Income (O) Decreased by $420,334 as Stock Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Upped by $53.64 Million as Stock Rose

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1833.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.67M shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $135.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

