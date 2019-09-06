Tarbox Group Lowered Realty Income (O) Holding by $420,334; As Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Price Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Position by $451,066

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 69,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 63,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 3,306 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Barrett Business Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBSI); 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 01/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Three-Year Deal; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 83,108 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs holds 136,354 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 1,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd reported 400 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc owns 222,103 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 14,045 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 52,943 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 44,418 are owned by Pnc Service Group Inc Incorporated. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 885,257 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt holds 0.22% or 5,598 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 8,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Llc owns 53,391 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 6,001 shares. 4,066 are owned by Motco. Conning owns 4,540 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.93M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.