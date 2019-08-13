Tarbox Group Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $420,334 as Stock Price Declined; Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Rose While Capital International Has Lowered by $404,700 Its Stake

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 36,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 133,726 shares to 271,326 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 612,824 shares. 47,838 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,595 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 562,242 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 4,338 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 9,850 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,364 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 1.66 million shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bridges Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 700 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co owns 9,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 200,509 shares stake.