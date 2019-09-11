Tarbox Group Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Position as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Raised by Cypress Capital Management Llc

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 36,401 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75 million, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.22M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,419 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 384,293 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Company Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,572 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 8,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.26% or 3.11M shares. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 161,750 shares. 187,288 are owned by Thompson Investment Management. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 1.12 million shares stake. King Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,834 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.47% or 232,344 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Retiree reported 26,768 shares stake. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lc invested 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,588 shares. Dodge Cox holds 31.19M shares. Strategic Llc stated it has 57,304 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 23,013 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Motco reported 4,066 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 20,553 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. 65,560 are held by Texas Yale Cap. 5.64 million are owned by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Natixis holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 349,415 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 277,392 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc holds 4,599 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 7,340 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 244,843 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Cibc World Markets reported 15,672 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.53 million for 22.20 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.