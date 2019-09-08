Tarbox Group Lowered Holding in Realty Income (O) as Stock Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Harvey Capital Management Cut Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.68 million shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,175 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 192,698 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Essex Financial Services accumulated 2,751 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability reported 395,196 shares. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,249 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 282,773 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 90,877 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 171,691 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 0.12% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 6,175 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.71% stake. Kbc Nv has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,856 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 59,668 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 394 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $259.94 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

