Tarbox Group Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake By $14.83 Million; Ossen Innovation CO LTD. – American Depositary S (OSN) Sellers Decreased By 7.49% Their Shorts

Tarbox Group Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 670.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tarbox Group Inc acquired 75,293 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Tarbox Group Inc holds 86,530 shares with $17.13M value, up from 11,237 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $990.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $219.1. About 11.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general

Ossen Innovation CO LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:OSN) had a decrease of 7.49% in short interest. OSN’s SI was 21,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.49% from 22,700 shares previously. With 20,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ossen Innovation CO LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:OSN)’s short sellers to cover OSN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $3.666. About 7,103 shares traded. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) has declined 4.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical OSN News: 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Shr Exchange Agreement With Amer-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: 2017 Revenue $132.4M; 08/05/2018 Ossen Innovation Announces Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation; 16/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Ossen Innovation: Foundation and Its Hldrs Failed to Satisfy Closing Conditions in Exchange Agreement

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.19 million. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products.

