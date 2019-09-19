Tarbox Group Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Upped Position by $1.17 Million

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 670.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 75,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 86,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13 million, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 54,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.56 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 78,168 shares to 47,375 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.