Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Holding in Realty Income (O) by $420,334 as Stock Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.11 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 17.06M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 754,183 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income – A Great, But Overpriced Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Realty Income Misses Wells Fargo’s Q2 FFO Estimate, But Analyst Remains Bullish – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Beyond Meat, McDermott International, and Pfizer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.