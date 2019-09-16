Tarbox Group Has Trimmed By $2.79 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Athenex (ATNX) Shorts Up By 2.51%

Tarbox Group Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 88.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tarbox Group Inc sold 7,689 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Tarbox Group Inc holds 1,026 shares with $373,000 value, down from 8,715 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $211.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $376.38. About 869,546 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) had an increase of 2.51% in short interest. ATNX’s SI was 5.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.51% from 5.21M shares previously. With 588,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s short sellers to cover ATNX’s short positions. The SI to Athenex Inc’s float is 12.02%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 82,506 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 3.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 27/04/2018 – JOHNSON Y.N. LAU REPORTS 10.1 PCT STAKE IN ATHENEX INC AS OF JUNE 19, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – ATHENEX INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $28.4 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Johnson Y.N. Lau Reports 10.1% Stake In Athenex; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$125M; 30/04/2018 – Athenex: To Seek Replacement for Vacant Board Position; 26/03/2018 ATHENEX INC ATNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $125 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Athenex, Inc. dba Kinex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Oraxol | N/A | 04/16/2018 | Treatment of angiosarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 14/05/2018 – Athenex 1Q Rev $37.8M; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Athenex 1Q Loss $7.3M

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 15.44% above currents $376.38 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Tarbox Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 11,387 shares to 323,632 valued at $95.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 16,929 shares and now owns 22,354 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.38 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

