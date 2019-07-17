Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $420,334 as Market Valuation Declined; Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $300,510

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 200,958 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $172.63. About 964,146 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Llc invested in 0.28% or 188,484 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com stated it has 416 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,647 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc invested in 64,107 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 151,055 shares. Creative Planning holds 77,349 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma owns 33,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Envestnet Asset holds 467,032 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 20,526 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd stated it has 94,634 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 3.5% or 129,970 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horrell Inc invested in 0.04% or 450 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 1.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mairs And Power holds 1.60M shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com reported 12,751 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Fincl In holds 0.22% or 1,865 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.35% or 3,541 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance has 245,000 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 10,024 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chilton Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,283 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 1.71 million shares or 1.57% of the stock. Covington Management holds 0.52% or 53,165 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 17,061 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.