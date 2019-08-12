Tarbox Group Has Decreased Realty Income (O) Position by $420,334; Market Valuation Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Position by $378,352

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 45,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.37M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,530 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.

